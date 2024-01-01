Belize dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BZD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,903.28 ils

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₪1.903 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.90331.9033
Low1.79841.7984
Average1.83651.8511
Change1.91%2.47%
View full history

1 BZD to ILS stats

The performance of BZD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9033 and a 30 day low of 1.7984. This means the 30 day average was 1.8365. The change for BZD to ILS was 1.91.

The performance of BZD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9033 and a 90 day low of 1.7984. This means the 90 day average was 1.8511. The change for BZD to ILS was 2.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BZD1.90328 ILS
5 BZD9.51640 ILS
10 BZD19.03280 ILS
20 BZD38.06560 ILS
50 BZD95.16400 ILS
100 BZD190.32800 ILS
250 BZD475.82000 ILS
500 BZD951.64000 ILS
1000 BZD1,903.28000 ILS
2000 BZD3,806.56000 ILS
5000 BZD9,516.40000 ILS
10000 BZD19,032.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Belize Dollar
1 ILS0.52541 BZD
5 ILS2.62705 BZD
10 ILS5.25410 BZD
20 ILS10.50820 BZD
50 ILS26.27050 BZD
100 ILS52.54100 BZD
250 ILS131.35250 BZD
500 ILS262.70500 BZD
1000 ILS525.41000 BZD
2000 ILS1,050.82000 BZD
5000 ILS2,627.05000 BZD
10000 ILS5,254.10000 BZD