1.00000 BZD = 1.85665 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BZD1.85665 ILS
5 BZD9.28325 ILS
10 BZD18.56650 ILS
20 BZD37.13300 ILS
50 BZD92.83250 ILS
100 BZD185.66500 ILS
250 BZD464.16250 ILS
500 BZD928.32500 ILS
1000 BZD1856.65000 ILS
2000 BZD3713.30000 ILS
5000 BZD9283.25000 ILS
10000 BZD18566.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Belize Dollar
1 ILS0.53860 BZD
5 ILS2.69302 BZD
10 ILS5.38604 BZD
20 ILS10.77208 BZD
50 ILS26.93020 BZD
100 ILS53.86040 BZD
250 ILS134.65100 BZD
500 ILS269.30200 BZD
1000 ILS538.60400 BZD
2000 ILS1077.20800 BZD
5000 ILS2693.02000 BZD
10000 ILS5386.04000 BZD