Belize dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BZD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
8,100,000 idr

BZ$1.000 BZD = Rp8,100 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,165.00008,225.0000
Low8,050.00007,962.5000
Average8,112.18338,105.6250
Change-0.80%0.72%
1 BZD to IDR stats

The performance of BZD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,165.0000 and a 30 day low of 8,050.0000. This means the 30 day average was 8,112.1833. The change for BZD to IDR was -0.80.

The performance of BZD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,225.0000 and a 90 day low of 7,962.5000. This means the 90 day average was 8,105.6250. The change for BZD to IDR was 0.72.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belize dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BZD8,100.00000 IDR
5 BZD40,500.00000 IDR
10 BZD81,000.00000 IDR
20 BZD162,000.00000 IDR
50 BZD405,000.00000 IDR
100 BZD810,000.00000 IDR
250 BZD2,025,000.00000 IDR
500 BZD4,050,000.00000 IDR
1000 BZD8,100,000.00000 IDR
2000 BZD16,200,000.00000 IDR
5000 BZD40,500,000.00000 IDR
10000 BZD81,000,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Belize Dollar
1 IDR0.00012 BZD
5 IDR0.00062 BZD
10 IDR0.00123 BZD
20 IDR0.00247 BZD
50 IDR0.00617 BZD
100 IDR0.01235 BZD
250 IDR0.03086 BZD
500 IDR0.06173 BZD
1000 IDR0.12346 BZD
2000 IDR0.24691 BZD
5000 IDR0.61729 BZD
10000 IDR1.23457 BZD