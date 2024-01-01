Belize dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert BZD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,378.36 wst

BZ$1.000 BZD = WS$1.378 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
BZD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38411.3841
Low1.35151.3515
Average1.36371.3613
Change1.39%0.30%
1 BZD to WST stats

The performance of BZD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3841 and a 30 day low of 1.3515. This means the 30 day average was 1.3637. The change for BZD to WST was 1.39.

The performance of BZD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3841 and a 90 day low of 1.3515. This means the 90 day average was 1.3613. The change for BZD to WST was 0.30.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BZD1.37836 WST
5 BZD6.89180 WST
10 BZD13.78360 WST
20 BZD27.56720 WST
50 BZD68.91800 WST
100 BZD137.83600 WST
250 BZD344.59000 WST
500 BZD689.18000 WST
1000 BZD1,378.36000 WST
2000 BZD2,756.72000 WST
5000 BZD6,891.80000 WST
10000 BZD13,783.60000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Belize Dollar
1 WST0.72550 BZD
5 WST3.62750 BZD
10 WST7.25500 BZD
20 WST14.51000 BZD
50 WST36.27500 BZD
100 WST72.55000 BZD
250 WST181.37500 BZD
500 WST362.75000 BZD
1000 WST725.50000 BZD
2000 WST1,451.00000 BZD
5000 WST3,627.50000 BZD
10000 WST7,255.00000 BZD