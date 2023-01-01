Belize dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert BZD to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
1362.93 wst

1.00000 BZD = 1.36293 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
How to convert Belize dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BZD1.36293 WST
5 BZD6.81465 WST
10 BZD13.62930 WST
20 BZD27.25860 WST
50 BZD68.14650 WST
100 BZD136.29300 WST
250 BZD340.73250 WST
500 BZD681.46500 WST
1000 BZD1362.93000 WST
2000 BZD2725.86000 WST
5000 BZD6814.65000 WST
10000 BZD13629.30000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Belize Dollar
1 WST0.73372 BZD
5 WST3.66858 BZD
10 WST7.33715 BZD
20 WST14.67430 BZD
50 WST36.68575 BZD
100 WST73.37150 BZD
250 WST183.42875 BZD
500 WST366.85750 BZD
1000 WST733.71500 BZD
2000 WST1467.43000 BZD
5000 WST3668.57500 BZD
10000 WST7337.15000 BZD