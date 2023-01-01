250 Belize dollars to Samoan talas

Convert BZD to WST at the real exchange rate

250 bzd
337.00 wst

1.00000 BZD = 1.34798 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD119.00071.358483.4321.342150.7969081.520451.63372
1 ZAR0.052629610.07149214.3910.07063690.0419410.08002070.0859821
1 CAD0.7361613.9876161.41930.9880370.5866521.119291.20268
1 INR0.01198580.2277390.016281510.01608680.009551590.01822380.0195815

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 BZD1.34798 WST
5 BZD6.73990 WST
10 BZD13.47980 WST
20 BZD26.95960 WST
50 BZD67.39900 WST
100 BZD134.79800 WST
250 BZD336.99500 WST
500 BZD673.99000 WST
1000 BZD1347.98000 WST
2000 BZD2695.96000 WST
5000 BZD6739.90000 WST
10000 BZD13479.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Belize Dollar
1 WST0.74185 BZD
5 WST3.70925 BZD
10 WST7.41850 BZD
20 WST14.83700 BZD
50 WST37.09250 BZD
100 WST74.18500 BZD
250 WST185.46250 BZD
500 WST370.92500 BZD
1000 WST741.85000 BZD
2000 WST1483.70000 BZD
5000 WST3709.25000 BZD
10000 WST7418.50000 BZD