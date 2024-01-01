Belize dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BZD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
20,450 uah

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₴20.45 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BZD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.600020.6000
Low20.150019.5750
Average20.393320.1194
Change1.49%4.34%
1 BZD to UAH stats

The performance of BZD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.6000 and a 30 day low of 20.1500. This means the 30 day average was 20.3933. The change for BZD to UAH was 1.49.

The performance of BZD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6000 and a 90 day low of 19.5750. This means the 90 day average was 20.1194. The change for BZD to UAH was 4.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belize dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BZD20.45000 UAH
5 BZD102.25000 UAH
10 BZD204.50000 UAH
20 BZD409.00000 UAH
50 BZD1,022.50000 UAH
100 BZD2,045.00000 UAH
250 BZD5,112.50000 UAH
500 BZD10,225.00000 UAH
1000 BZD20,450.00000 UAH
2000 BZD40,900.00000 UAH
5000 BZD102,250.00000 UAH
10000 BZD204,500.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belize Dollar
1 UAH0.04890 BZD
5 UAH0.24450 BZD
10 UAH0.48900 BZD
20 UAH0.97800 BZD
50 UAH2.44499 BZD
100 UAH4.88998 BZD
250 UAH12.22495 BZD
500 UAH24.44990 BZD
1000 UAH48.89980 BZD
2000 UAH97.79960 BZD
5000 UAH244.49900 BZD
10000 UAH488.99800 BZD