Belize dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BZD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
17,990.90 uah

1.00000 BZD = 17.99090 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.36521.3761583.21051.3470.8046671.544641.6707
1 ZAR0.05445110.07493254.530880.07334520.04381480.08410690.0909712
1 CAD0.72666513.3453160.46620.9788180.5847231.122441.21404
1 INR0.01201770.2207080.016538210.01618790.009670260.0185630.020078

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belize dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BZD17.99090 UAH
5 BZD89.95450 UAH
10 BZD179.90900 UAH
20 BZD359.81800 UAH
50 BZD899.54500 UAH
100 BZD1799.09000 UAH
250 BZD4497.72500 UAH
500 BZD8995.45000 UAH
1000 BZD17990.90000 UAH
2000 BZD35981.80000 UAH
5000 BZD89954.50000 UAH
10000 BZD179909.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belize Dollar
1 UAH0.05558 BZD
5 UAH0.27792 BZD
10 UAH0.55584 BZD
20 UAH1.11167 BZD
50 UAH2.77918 BZD
100 UAH5.55836 BZD
250 UAH13.89590 BZD
500 UAH27.79180 BZD
1000 UAH55.58360 BZD
2000 UAH111.16720 BZD
5000 UAH277.91800 BZD
10000 UAH555.83600 BZD