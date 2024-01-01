Belize dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert BZD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
16,610.90 try

BZ$1.000 BZD = TL16.61 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.610916.6109
Low16.317616.0846
Average16.483116.3097
Change1.73%2.73%
1 BZD to TRY stats

The performance of BZD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.6109 and a 30 day low of 16.3176. This means the 30 day average was 16.4831. The change for BZD to TRY was 1.73.

The performance of BZD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.6109 and a 90 day low of 16.0846. This means the 90 day average was 16.3097. The change for BZD to TRY was 2.73.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 BZD16.61090 TRY
5 BZD83.05450 TRY
10 BZD166.10900 TRY
20 BZD332.21800 TRY
50 BZD830.54500 TRY
100 BZD1,661.09000 TRY
250 BZD4,152.72500 TRY
500 BZD8,305.45000 TRY
1000 BZD16,610.90000 TRY
2000 BZD33,221.80000 TRY
5000 BZD83,054.50000 TRY
10000 BZD166,109.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Belize Dollar
1 TRY0.06020 BZD
5 TRY0.30101 BZD
10 TRY0.60202 BZD
20 TRY1.20403 BZD
50 TRY3.01008 BZD
100 TRY6.02016 BZD
250 TRY15.05040 BZD
500 TRY30.10080 BZD
1000 TRY60.20160 BZD
2000 TRY120.40320 BZD
5000 TRY301.00800 BZD
10000 TRY602.01600 BZD