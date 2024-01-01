Belize dollars to CFP francs today

Convert BZD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
54,935 xpf

BZ$1.000 BZD = ₣54.93 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.418555.7400
Low54.665054.6650
Average55.000855.2137
Change-0.87%-1.22%
1 BZD to XPF stats

The performance of BZD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.4185 and a 30 day low of 54.6650. This means the 30 day average was 55.0008. The change for BZD to XPF was -0.87.

The performance of BZD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.7400 and a 90 day low of 54.6650. This means the 90 day average was 55.2137. The change for BZD to XPF was -1.22.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BZD54.93450 XPF
5 BZD274.67250 XPF
10 BZD549.34500 XPF
20 BZD1,098.69000 XPF
50 BZD2,746.72500 XPF
100 BZD5,493.45000 XPF
250 BZD13,733.62500 XPF
500 BZD27,467.25000 XPF
1000 BZD54,934.50000 XPF
2000 BZD109,869.00000 XPF
5000 BZD274,672.50000 XPF
10000 BZD549,345.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Belize Dollar
1 XPF0.01820 BZD
5 XPF0.09102 BZD
10 XPF0.18204 BZD
20 XPF0.36407 BZD
50 XPF0.91018 BZD
100 XPF1.82035 BZD
250 XPF4.55088 BZD
500 XPF9.10175 BZD
1000 XPF18.20350 BZD
2000 XPF36.40700 BZD
5000 XPF91.01750 BZD
10000 XPF182.03500 BZD