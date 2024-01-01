Belize dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BZD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
64,968 kes

BZ$1.000 BZD = Ksh64.97 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.515067.4300
Low63.967563.9675
Average64.877265.0689
Change1.22%-2.59%
1 BZD to KES stats

The performance of BZD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.5150 and a 30 day low of 63.9675. This means the 30 day average was 64.8772. The change for BZD to KES was 1.22.

The performance of BZD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.4300 and a 90 day low of 63.9675. This means the 90 day average was 65.0689. The change for BZD to KES was -2.59.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BZD64.96750 KES
5 BZD324.83750 KES
10 BZD649.67500 KES
20 BZD1,299.35000 KES
50 BZD3,248.37500 KES
100 BZD6,496.75000 KES
250 BZD16,241.87500 KES
500 BZD32,483.75000 KES
1000 BZD64,967.50000 KES
2000 BZD129,935.00000 KES
5000 BZD324,837.50000 KES
10000 BZD649,675.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Belize Dollar
1 KES0.01539 BZD
5 KES0.07696 BZD
10 KES0.15392 BZD
20 KES0.30785 BZD
50 KES0.76961 BZD
100 KES1.53923 BZD
250 KES3.84807 BZD
500 KES7.69615 BZD
1000 KES15.39230 BZD
2000 KES30.78460 BZD
5000 KES76.96150 BZD
10000 KES153.92300 BZD