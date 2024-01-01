Belize dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert BZD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,823.35 qar

BZ$1.000 BZD = QR1.823 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BZD to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BZD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.82351.8235
Low1.82301.8225
Average1.82321.8230
Change0.02%0.01%
View full history

1 BZD to QAR stats

The performance of BZD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8235 and a 30 day low of 1.8230. This means the 30 day average was 1.8232. The change for BZD to QAR was 0.02.

The performance of BZD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8235 and a 90 day low of 1.8225. This means the 90 day average was 1.8230. The change for BZD to QAR was 0.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BZD1.82335 QAR
5 BZD9.11675 QAR
10 BZD18.23350 QAR
20 BZD36.46700 QAR
50 BZD91.16750 QAR
100 BZD182.33500 QAR
250 BZD455.83750 QAR
500 BZD911.67500 QAR
1000 BZD1,823.35000 QAR
2000 BZD3,646.70000 QAR
5000 BZD9,116.75000 QAR
10000 BZD18,233.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Belize Dollar
1 QAR0.54844 BZD
5 QAR2.74221 BZD
10 QAR5.48441 BZD
20 QAR10.96882 BZD
50 QAR27.42205 BZD
100 QAR54.84410 BZD
250 QAR137.11025 BZD
500 QAR274.22050 BZD
1000 QAR548.44100 BZD
2000 QAR1,096.88200 BZD
5000 QAR2,742.20500 BZD
10000 QAR5,484.41000 BZD