1000 bzd
1806.32 qar

1.00000 BZD = 1.80632 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.36681.375983.2161.34710.8046991.544761.67084
1 ZAR0.054446210.07491234.530780.07334430.04381270.08410610.0909709
1 CAD0.72679713.3489160.48110.9790680.5848531.122731.21436
1 INR0.01201690.2207120.016534110.0161880.009670010.01856320.0200784

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Belize dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BZD1.80632 QAR
5 BZD9.03160 QAR
10 BZD18.06320 QAR
20 BZD36.12640 QAR
50 BZD90.31600 QAR
100 BZD180.63200 QAR
250 BZD451.58000 QAR
500 BZD903.16000 QAR
1000 BZD1806.32000 QAR
2000 BZD3612.64000 QAR
5000 BZD9031.60000 QAR
10000 BZD18063.20000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Belize Dollar
1 QAR0.55361 BZD
5 QAR2.76806 BZD
10 QAR5.53612 BZD
20 QAR11.07224 BZD
50 QAR27.68060 BZD
100 QAR55.36120 BZD
250 QAR138.40300 BZD
500 QAR276.80600 BZD
1000 QAR553.61200 BZD
2000 QAR1107.22400 BZD
5000 QAR2768.06000 BZD
10000 QAR5536.12000 BZD