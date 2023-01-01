5 Belize dollars to Qatari rials

Convert BZD to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 bzd
9.09 qar

1.00000 BZD = 1.81850 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD119.00071.358483.4321.342150.7969081.520451.63372
1 ZAR0.052629610.07149214.3910.07063690.0419410.08002070.0859821
1 CAD0.7361613.9876161.41930.9880370.5866521.119291.20268
1 INR0.01198580.2277390.016281510.01608680.009551590.01822380.0195815

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BZD1.81850 QAR
5 BZD9.09250 QAR
10 BZD18.18500 QAR
20 BZD36.37000 QAR
50 BZD90.92500 QAR
100 BZD181.85000 QAR
250 BZD454.62500 QAR
500 BZD909.25000 QAR
1000 BZD1818.50000 QAR
2000 BZD3637.00000 QAR
5000 BZD9092.50000 QAR
10000 BZD18185.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Belize Dollar
1 QAR0.54990 BZD
5 QAR2.74952 BZD
10 QAR5.49903 BZD
20 QAR10.99806 BZD
50 QAR27.49515 BZD
100 QAR54.99030 BZD
250 QAR137.47575 BZD
500 QAR274.95150 BZD
1000 QAR549.90300 BZD
2000 QAR1099.80600 BZD
5000 QAR2749.51500 BZD
10000 QAR5499.03000 BZD