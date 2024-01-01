Belize dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert BZD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
466,643 ars

BZ$1.000 BZD = $466.6 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High466.6430466.6430
Low456.8850439.3760
Average461.8776452.8695
Change2.14%6.21%
1 BZD to ARS stats

The performance of BZD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 466.6430 and a 30 day low of 456.8850. This means the 30 day average was 461.8776. The change for BZD to ARS was 2.14.

The performance of BZD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 466.6430 and a 90 day low of 439.3760. This means the 90 day average was 452.8695. The change for BZD to ARS was 6.21.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BZD466.64300 ARS
5 BZD2,333.21500 ARS
10 BZD4,666.43000 ARS
20 BZD9,332.86000 ARS
50 BZD23,332.15000 ARS
100 BZD46,664.30000 ARS
250 BZD116,660.75000 ARS
500 BZD233,321.50000 ARS
1000 BZD466,643.00000 ARS
2000 BZD933,286.00000 ARS
5000 BZD2,333,215.00000 ARS
10000 BZD4,666,430.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 ARS0.00214 BZD
5 ARS0.01071 BZD
10 ARS0.02143 BZD
20 ARS0.04286 BZD
50 ARS0.10715 BZD
100 ARS0.21430 BZD
250 ARS0.53574 BZD
500 ARS1.07149 BZD
1000 ARS2.14297 BZD
2000 ARS4.28594 BZD
5000 ARS10.71485 BZD
10000 ARS21.42970 BZD