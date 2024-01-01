Belize dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert BZD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
426,597 ars

1.000 BZD = 426.6 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.8981.35983.1841.3440.7881.5331.658
1 ZAR0.05310.0724.4020.0710.0420.0810.088
1 CAD0.73613.904161.2030.9890.581.1281.22
1 INR0.0120.2270.01610.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BZD426.59700 ARS
5 BZD2,132.98500 ARS
10 BZD4,265.97000 ARS
20 BZD8,531.94000 ARS
50 BZD21,329.85000 ARS
100 BZD42,659.70000 ARS
250 BZD106,649.25000 ARS
500 BZD213,298.50000 ARS
1000 BZD426,597.00000 ARS
2000 BZD853,194.00000 ARS
5000 BZD2,132,985.00000 ARS
10000 BZD4,265,970.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 ARS0.00234 BZD
5 ARS0.01172 BZD
10 ARS0.02344 BZD
20 ARS0.04688 BZD
50 ARS0.11721 BZD
100 ARS0.23441 BZD
250 ARS0.58603 BZD
500 ARS1.17207 BZD
1000 ARS2.34413 BZD
2000 ARS4.68826 BZD
5000 ARS11.72065 BZD
10000 ARS23.44130 BZD