Belize dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert BZD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
175361 ars

1.00000 BZD = 175.36100 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.37441.3759583.22331.347450.8049261.545361.67168
1 ZAR0.054423710.07488414.529310.0733330.04380690.08410380.0909788
1 CAD0.72677113.354160.48420.9792870.5849971.123121.21493
1 INR0.01201590.2207840.016533210.01619080.009671880.01856880.0200867

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BZD175.36100 ARS
5 BZD876.80500 ARS
10 BZD1753.61000 ARS
20 BZD3507.22000 ARS
50 BZD8768.05000 ARS
100 BZD17536.10000 ARS
250 BZD43840.25000 ARS
500 BZD87680.50000 ARS
1000 BZD175361.00000 ARS
2000 BZD350722.00000 ARS
5000 BZD876805.00000 ARS
10000 BZD1753610.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 ARS0.00570 BZD
5 ARS0.02851 BZD
10 ARS0.05703 BZD
20 ARS0.11405 BZD
50 ARS0.28513 BZD
100 ARS0.57025 BZD
250 ARS1.42563 BZD
500 ARS2.85126 BZD
1000 ARS5.70252 BZD
2000 ARS11.40504 BZD
5000 ARS28.51260 BZD
10000 ARS57.02520 BZD