20 Argentine pesos to Belize dollars

Convert ARS to BZD at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.04 bzd

$1.000 ARS = BZ$0.002103 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
ARS to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BZD
1 ARS to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0022
Low0.00210.0021
Average0.00210.0022
Change-1.88%-5.69%
1 ARS to BZD stats

The performance of ARS to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for ARS to BZD was -1.88.

The performance of ARS to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0022. The change for ARS to BZD was -5.69.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.3490.90517.871.30617.8710.761
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0920.88412.0920.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2430.96813.2430.564
1 EUR1.1061.6341.492119.7551.44419.7560.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Belize Dollar
1 ARS0.00210 BZD
5 ARS0.01051 BZD
10 ARS0.02103 BZD
20 ARS0.04205 BZD
50 ARS0.10513 BZD
100 ARS0.21026 BZD
250 ARS0.52565 BZD
500 ARS1.05130 BZD
1000 ARS2.10260 BZD
2000 ARS4.20520 BZD
5000 ARS10.51300 BZD
10000 ARS21.02600 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 BZD475.60100 ARS
5 BZD2,378.00500 ARS
10 BZD4,756.01000 ARS
20 BZD9,512.02000 ARS
50 BZD23,780.05000 ARS
100 BZD47,560.10000 ARS
250 BZD118,900.25000 ARS
500 BZD237,800.50000 ARS
1000 BZD475,601.00000 ARS
2000 BZD951,202.00000 ARS
5000 BZD2,378,005.00000 ARS
10000 BZD4,756,010.00000 ARS