Belize dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BZD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
150,868 lkr

BZ$1.000 BZD = Sr150.9 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
BZD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.0980152.7930
Low150.8680148.3600
Average151.5472151.1730
Change-0.74%1.69%
1 BZD to LKR stats

The performance of BZD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.0980 and a 30 day low of 150.8680. This means the 30 day average was 151.5472. The change for BZD to LKR was -0.74.

The performance of BZD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.7930 and a 90 day low of 148.3600. This means the 90 day average was 151.1730. The change for BZD to LKR was 1.69.

How to convert Belize dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BZD150.86800 LKR
5 BZD754.34000 LKR
10 BZD1,508.68000 LKR
20 BZD3,017.36000 LKR
50 BZD7,543.40000 LKR
100 BZD15,086.80000 LKR
250 BZD37,717.00000 LKR
500 BZD75,434.00000 LKR
1000 BZD150,868.00000 LKR
2000 BZD301,736.00000 LKR
5000 BZD754,340.00000 LKR
10000 BZD1,508,680.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 LKR0.00663 BZD
5 LKR0.03314 BZD
10 LKR0.06628 BZD
20 LKR0.13257 BZD
50 LKR0.33142 BZD
100 LKR0.66283 BZD
250 LKR1.65708 BZD
500 LKR3.31417 BZD
1000 LKR6.62833 BZD
2000 LKR13.25666 BZD
5000 LKR33.14165 BZD
10000 LKR66.28330 BZD