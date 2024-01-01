Belize dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert BZD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
428.95 chf

BZ$1.000 BZD = SFr.0.4290 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45010.4576
Low0.42900.4290
Average0.44440.4486
Change-4.70%-5.31%
1 BZD to CHF stats

The performance of BZD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4501 and a 30 day low of 0.4290. This means the 30 day average was 0.4444. The change for BZD to CHF was -4.70.

The performance of BZD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4576 and a 90 day low of 0.4290. This means the 90 day average was 0.4486. The change for BZD to CHF was -5.31.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belize dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BZD0.42895 CHF
5 BZD2.14475 CHF
10 BZD4.28950 CHF
20 BZD8.57900 CHF
50 BZD21.44750 CHF
100 BZD42.89500 CHF
250 BZD107.23750 CHF
500 BZD214.47500 CHF
1000 BZD428.95000 CHF
2000 BZD857.90000 CHF
5000 BZD2,144.75000 CHF
10000 BZD4,289.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Belize Dollar
1 CHF2.33127 BZD
5 CHF11.65635 BZD
10 CHF23.31270 BZD
20 CHF46.62540 BZD
50 CHF116.56350 BZD
100 CHF233.12700 BZD
250 CHF582.81750 BZD
500 CHF1,165.63500 BZD
1000 CHF2,331.27000 BZD
2000 CHF4,662.54000 BZD
5000 CHF11,656.35000 BZD
10000 CHF23,312.70000 BZD