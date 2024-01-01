Belize dollars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BZD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
44,750,000 lbp

BZ$1.000 BZD = ل.ل.44,750 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
BZD to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44,775.000044,777.3000
Low44,750.000044,738.8000
Average44,756.130044,757.4067
Change0.00%-0.04%
View full history

1 BZD to LBP stats

The performance of BZD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44,775.0000 and a 30 day low of 44,750.0000. This means the 30 day average was 44,756.1300. The change for BZD to LBP was 0.00.

The performance of BZD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44,777.3000 and a 90 day low of 44,738.8000. This means the 90 day average was 44,757.4067. The change for BZD to LBP was -0.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belize dollars to Lebanese pounds

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to LBP rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BZD44,750.00000 LBP
5 BZD223,750.00000 LBP
10 BZD447,500.00000 LBP
20 BZD895,000.00000 LBP
50 BZD2,237,500.00000 LBP
100 BZD4,475,000.00000 LBP
250 BZD11,187,500.00000 LBP
500 BZD22,375,000.00000 LBP
1000 BZD44,750,000.00000 LBP
2000 BZD89,500,000.00000 LBP
5000 BZD223,750,000.00000 LBP
10000 BZD447,500,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Belize Dollar
1 LBP0.00002 BZD
5 LBP0.00011 BZD
10 LBP0.00022 BZD
20 LBP0.00045 BZD
50 LBP0.00112 BZD
100 LBP0.00223 BZD
250 LBP0.00559 BZD
500 LBP0.01117 BZD
1000 LBP0.02235 BZD
2000 LBP0.04469 BZD
5000 LBP0.11173 BZD
10000 LBP0.22346 BZD