Belize dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BZD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
390.47 shp

BZ$1.000 BZD = £0.3905 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39290.4002
Low0.38430.3843
Average0.38820.3923
Change-0.39%-2.08%
1 BZD to SHP stats

The performance of BZD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3929 and a 30 day low of 0.3843. This means the 30 day average was 0.3882. The change for BZD to SHP was -0.39.

The performance of BZD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4002 and a 90 day low of 0.3843. This means the 90 day average was 0.3923. The change for BZD to SHP was -2.08.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BZD0.39047 SHP
5 BZD1.95236 SHP
10 BZD3.90472 SHP
20 BZD7.80944 SHP
50 BZD19.52360 SHP
100 BZD39.04720 SHP
250 BZD97.61800 SHP
500 BZD195.23600 SHP
1000 BZD390.47200 SHP
2000 BZD780.94400 SHP
5000 BZD1,952.36000 SHP
10000 BZD3,904.72000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Belize Dollar
1 SHP2.56100 BZD
5 SHP12.80500 BZD
10 SHP25.61000 BZD
20 SHP51.22000 BZD
50 SHP128.05000 BZD
100 SHP256.10000 BZD
250 SHP640.25000 BZD
500 SHP1,280.50000 BZD
1000 SHP2,561.00000 BZD
2000 SHP5,122.00000 BZD
5000 SHP12,805.00000 BZD
10000 SHP25,610.00000 BZD