Belize dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BZD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
58,692.50 bdt

BZ$1.000 BZD = Tk58.69 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.750058.7500
Low58.682054.7770
Average58.721958.4778
Change-0.10%7.15%
1 BZD to BDT stats

The performance of BZD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.7500 and a 30 day low of 58.6820. This means the 30 day average was 58.7219. The change for BZD to BDT was -0.10.

The performance of BZD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.7500 and a 90 day low of 54.7770. This means the 90 day average was 58.4778. The change for BZD to BDT was 7.15.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BZD58.69250 BDT
5 BZD293.46250 BDT
10 BZD586.92500 BDT
20 BZD1,173.85000 BDT
50 BZD2,934.62500 BDT
100 BZD5,869.25000 BDT
250 BZD14,673.12500 BDT
500 BZD29,346.25000 BDT
1000 BZD58,692.50000 BDT
2000 BZD117,385.00000 BDT
5000 BZD293,462.50000 BDT
10000 BZD586,925.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Belize Dollar
1 BDT0.01704 BZD
5 BDT0.08519 BZD
10 BDT0.17038 BZD
20 BDT0.34076 BZD
50 BDT0.85190 BZD
100 BDT1.70380 BZD
250 BDT4.25950 BZD
500 BDT8.51900 BZD
1000 BDT17.03800 BZD
2000 BDT34.07600 BZD
5000 BDT85.19000 BZD
10000 BDT170.38000 BZD