Belize dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert BZD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
1,966.60 pln

BZ$1.000 BZD = zł1.967 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.99462.0463
Low1.95011.9501
Average1.96991.9853
Change-0.72%-2.16%
1 BZD to PLN stats

The performance of BZD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9946 and a 30 day low of 1.9501. This means the 30 day average was 1.9699. The change for BZD to PLN was -0.72.

The performance of BZD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0463 and a 90 day low of 1.9501. This means the 90 day average was 1.9853. The change for BZD to PLN was -2.16.

How to convert Belize dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BZD1.96660 PLN
5 BZD9.83300 PLN
10 BZD19.66600 PLN
20 BZD39.33200 PLN
50 BZD98.33000 PLN
100 BZD196.66000 PLN
250 BZD491.65000 PLN
500 BZD983.30000 PLN
1000 BZD1,966.60000 PLN
2000 BZD3,933.20000 PLN
5000 BZD9,833.00000 PLN
10000 BZD19,666.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belize Dollar
1 PLN0.50849 BZD
5 PLN2.54246 BZD
10 PLN5.08492 BZD
20 PLN10.16984 BZD
50 PLN25.42460 BZD
100 PLN50.84920 BZD
250 PLN127.12300 BZD
500 PLN254.24600 BZD
1000 PLN508.49200 BZD
2000 PLN1,016.98400 BZD
5000 PLN2,542.46000 BZD
10000 PLN5,084.92000 BZD