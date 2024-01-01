1 Belize dollar to Polish zloty

Convert BZD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 bzd
2.01 pln

1.00000 BZD = 2.01340 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BZD2.01340 PLN
5 BZD10.06700 PLN
10 BZD20.13400 PLN
20 BZD40.26800 PLN
50 BZD100.67000 PLN
100 BZD201.34000 PLN
250 BZD503.35000 PLN
500 BZD1006.70000 PLN
1000 BZD2013.40000 PLN
2000 BZD4026.80000 PLN
5000 BZD10067.00000 PLN
10000 BZD20134.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Belize Dollar
1 PLN0.49667 BZD
5 PLN2.48336 BZD
10 PLN4.96672 BZD
20 PLN9.93344 BZD
50 PLN24.83360 BZD
100 PLN49.66720 BZD
250 PLN124.16800 BZD
500 PLN248.33600 BZD
1000 PLN496.67200 BZD
2000 PLN993.34400 BZD
5000 PLN2483.36000 BZD
10000 PLN4966.72000 BZD