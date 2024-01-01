Belize dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BZD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
41,860 btn

BZ$1.000 BZD = Nu.41.86 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BZD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.875441.8754
Low41.717541.5280
Average41.803341.7342
Change0.32%0.40%
View full history

1 BZD to BTN stats

The performance of BZD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.8754 and a 30 day low of 41.7175. This means the 30 day average was 41.8033. The change for BZD to BTN was 0.32.

The performance of BZD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 41.8754 and a 90 day low of 41.5280. This means the 90 day average was 41.7342. The change for BZD to BTN was 0.40.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

How to convert Belize dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BZD41.86000 BTN
5 BZD209.30000 BTN
10 BZD418.60000 BTN
20 BZD837.20000 BTN
50 BZD2,093.00000 BTN
100 BZD4,186.00000 BTN
250 BZD10,465.00000 BTN
500 BZD20,930.00000 BTN
1000 BZD41,860.00000 BTN
2000 BZD83,720.00000 BTN
5000 BZD209,300.00000 BTN
10000 BZD418,600.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belize Dollar
1 BTN0.02389 BZD
5 BTN0.11945 BZD
10 BTN0.23889 BZD
20 BTN0.47778 BZD
50 BTN1.19446 BZD
100 BTN2.38892 BZD
250 BTN5.97230 BZD
500 BTN11.94460 BZD
1000 BTN23.88920 BZD
2000 BTN47.77840 BZD
5000 BTN119.44600 BZD
10000 BTN238.89200 BZD