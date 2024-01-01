10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Belize dollars

10 btn
0.24 bzd

1.000 BTN = 0.02395 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7461.4651.6490.9717.763
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9351.7161.9311.13620.804
1 USD0.9410.804183.5251.3791.5520.91316.719
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belize Dollar
1 BTN0.02395 BZD
5 BTN0.11973 BZD
10 BTN0.23946 BZD
20 BTN0.47892 BZD
50 BTN1.19731 BZD
100 BTN2.39461 BZD
250 BTN5.98653 BZD
500 BTN11.97305 BZD
1000 BTN23.94610 BZD
2000 BTN47.89220 BZD
5000 BTN119.73050 BZD
10000 BTN239.46100 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BZD41.76050 BTN
5 BZD208.80250 BTN
10 BZD417.60500 BTN
20 BZD835.21000 BTN
50 BZD2,088.02500 BTN
100 BZD4,176.05000 BTN
250 BZD10,440.12500 BTN
500 BZD20,880.25000 BTN
1000 BZD41,760.50000 BTN
2000 BZD83,521.00000 BTN
5000 BZD208,802.50000 BTN
10000 BZD417,605.00000 BTN