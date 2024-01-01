10 Belize dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert BZD to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 bzd
415.08 btn

1.00000 BZD = 41.50790 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.88251.3484583.00911.34710.7935881.530921.63279
1 ZAR0.052959110.07141274.396090.07134120.04202770.08107640.0864709
1 CAD0.74159214.0031161.55890.9989990.5885191.135321.21086
1 INR0.01204690.2274750.016244610.01622830.009560250.01844290.01967

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollars

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BZD41.50790 BTN
5 BZD207.53950 BTN
10 BZD415.07900 BTN
20 BZD830.15800 BTN
50 BZD2075.39500 BTN
100 BZD4150.79000 BTN
250 BZD10376.97500 BTN
500 BZD20753.95000 BTN
1000 BZD41507.90000 BTN
2000 BZD83015.80000 BTN
5000 BZD207539.50000 BTN
10000 BZD415079.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Belize Dollar
1 BTN0.02409 BZD
5 BTN0.12046 BZD
10 BTN0.24092 BZD
20 BTN0.48184 BZD
50 BTN1.20459 BZD
100 BTN2.40918 BZD
250 BTN6.02295 BZD
500 BTN12.04590 BZD
1000 BTN24.09180 BZD
2000 BTN48.18360 BZD
5000 BTN120.45900 BZD
10000 BTN240.91800 BZD