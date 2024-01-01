Belize dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BZD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
152.475 kwd

BZ$1.000 BZD = ك0.1525 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BZD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BZD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15310.1538
Low0.15250.1525
Average0.15290.1533
Change-0.41%-0.83%
1 BZD to KWD stats

The performance of BZD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1531 and a 30 day low of 0.1525. This means the 30 day average was 0.1529. The change for BZD to KWD was -0.41.

The performance of BZD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1538 and a 90 day low of 0.1525. This means the 90 day average was 0.1533. The change for BZD to KWD was -0.83.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.2851.38783.8011.3270.7811.5361.678
1 ZAR0.05510.0764.5830.0730.0430.0840.092
1 CAD0.72113.181160.4080.9560.5631.1071.21
1 INR0.0120.2180.01710.0160.0090.0180.02

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BZD0.15248 KWD
5 BZD0.76238 KWD
10 BZD1.52475 KWD
20 BZD3.04950 KWD
50 BZD7.62375 KWD
100 BZD15.24750 KWD
250 BZD38.11875 KWD
500 BZD76.23750 KWD
1000 BZD152.47500 KWD
2000 BZD304.95000 KWD
5000 BZD762.37500 KWD
10000 BZD1,524.75000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 KWD6.55845 BZD
5 KWD32.79225 BZD
10 KWD65.58450 BZD
20 KWD131.16900 BZD
50 KWD327.92250 BZD
100 KWD655.84500 BZD
250 KWD1,639.61250 BZD
500 KWD3,279.22500 BZD
1000 KWD6,558.45000 BZD
2000 KWD13,116.90000 BZD
5000 KWD32,792.25000 BZD
10000 KWD65,584.50000 BZD