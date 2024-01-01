Belize dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BZD to KWD

1,000 bzd
153.790 kwd

1.000 BZD = 0.1538 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BZD0.15379 KWD
5 BZD0.76895 KWD
10 BZD1.53790 KWD
20 BZD3.07580 KWD
50 BZD7.68950 KWD
100 BZD15.37900 KWD
250 BZD38.44750 KWD
500 BZD76.89500 KWD
1000 BZD153.79000 KWD
2000 BZD307.58000 KWD
5000 BZD768.95000 KWD
10000 BZD1,537.90000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 KWD6.50237 BZD
5 KWD32.51185 BZD
10 KWD65.02370 BZD
20 KWD130.04740 BZD
50 KWD325.11850 BZD
100 KWD650.23700 BZD
250 KWD1,625.59250 BZD
500 KWD3,251.18500 BZD
1000 KWD6,502.37000 BZD
2000 KWD13,004.74000 BZD
5000 KWD32,511.85000 BZD
10000 KWD65,023.70000 BZD