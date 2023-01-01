Belize dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert BZD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 bzd
152.999 kwd

1.00000 BZD = 0.15300 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADINRSGDGBPAUDNZD
1 USD118.36191.3758583.221.347050.8045381.54441.67084
1 ZAR0.054460610.07492964.532210.07336110.04381560.0841090.0909951
1 CAD0.72682313.3459160.48620.9790670.5847571.122511.21441
1 INR0.01201630.2206430.016532710.01618660.00966760.01855810.0200774

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belize dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belize dollar

BZD to USD

BZD to ZAR

BZD to CAD

BZD to INR

BZD to SGD

BZD to GBP

BZD to AUD

BZD to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BZD0.15300 KWD
5 BZD0.76499 KWD
10 BZD1.52999 KWD
20 BZD3.05998 KWD
50 BZD7.64995 KWD
100 BZD15.29990 KWD
250 BZD38.24975 KWD
500 BZD76.49950 KWD
1000 BZD152.99900 KWD
2000 BZD305.99800 KWD
5000 BZD764.99500 KWD
10000 BZD1529.99000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 KWD6.53599 BZD
5 KWD32.67995 BZD
10 KWD65.35990 BZD
20 KWD130.71980 BZD
50 KWD326.79950 BZD
100 KWD653.59900 BZD
250 KWD1633.99750 BZD
500 KWD3267.99500 BZD
1000 KWD6535.99000 BZD
2000 KWD13071.98000 BZD
5000 KWD32679.95000 BZD
10000 KWD65359.90000 BZD