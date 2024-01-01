500 Kuwaiti dinars to Belize dollars

Convert KWD to BZD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = BZ$6.523 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
KWD to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BZD
1 KWD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.55746.5591
Low6.52026.5202
Average6.53406.5418
Change-0.51%-0.25%
1 KWD to BZD stats

The performance of KWD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5574 and a 30 day low of 6.5202. This means the 30 day average was 6.5340. The change for KWD to BZD was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5591 and a 90 day low of 6.5202. This means the 90 day average was 6.5418. The change for KWD to BZD was -0.25.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 KWD6.52252 BZD
5 KWD32.61260 BZD
10 KWD65.22520 BZD
20 KWD130.45040 BZD
50 KWD326.12600 BZD
100 KWD652.25200 BZD
250 KWD1,630.63000 BZD
500 KWD3,261.26000 BZD
1000 KWD6,522.52000 BZD
2000 KWD13,045.04000 BZD
5000 KWD32,612.60000 BZD
10000 KWD65,225.20000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BZD0.15332 KWD
5 BZD0.76658 KWD
10 BZD1.53315 KWD
20 BZD3.06630 KWD
50 BZD7.66575 KWD
100 BZD15.33150 KWD
250 BZD38.32875 KWD
500 BZD76.65750 KWD
1000 BZD153.31500 KWD
2000 BZD306.63000 KWD
5000 BZD766.57500 KWD
10000 BZD1,533.15000 KWD