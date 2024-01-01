Tanzanian Shilling (TZS)

Currency name

Tanzanian Shilling

tzs

TZS exchange rates

 USD SGD CAD AUD GBP ZAR INR EUR
From TZS0.00037 0.00049 0.00052 0.00057 0.00029 0.00680 0.03117 0.00034
To TZS2688.63000 2026.63000 1938.10000 1750.70000 3442.79000 147.03800 32.08360 2933.43000

All Tanzanian shilling Exchange Rates