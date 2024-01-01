Tanzanian shillings to Laotian kips today

Convert TZS to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
8,252.08 lak

tzs1.000 TZS = ₭8.252 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
TZS to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.35378.3919
Low8.22288.2009
Average8.29508.2949
Change-1.22%-0.14%
1 TZS to LAK stats

The performance of TZS to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3537 and a 30 day low of 8.2228. This means the 30 day average was 8.2950. The change for TZS to LAK was -1.22.

The performance of TZS to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3919 and a 90 day low of 8.2009. This means the 90 day average was 8.2949. The change for TZS to LAK was -0.14.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 TZS8.25208 LAK
5 TZS41.26040 LAK
10 TZS82.52080 LAK
20 TZS165.04160 LAK
50 TZS412.60400 LAK
100 TZS825.20800 LAK
250 TZS2,063.02000 LAK
500 TZS4,126.04000 LAK
1000 TZS8,252.08000 LAK
2000 TZS16,504.16000 LAK
5000 TZS41,260.40000 LAK
10000 TZS82,520.80000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LAK0.12118 TZS
5 LAK0.60591 TZS
10 LAK1.21182 TZS
20 LAK2.42364 TZS
50 LAK6.05910 TZS
100 LAK12.11820 TZS
250 LAK30.29550 TZS
500 LAK60.59100 TZS
1000 LAK121.18200 TZS
2000 LAK242.36400 TZS
5000 LAK605.91000 TZS
10000 LAK1,211.82000 TZS