Tanzanian shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert TZS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
14.76 mru

tzs1.000 TZS = UM0.01476 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
TZS to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01490.0154
Low0.01470.0147
Average0.01480.0150
Change-1.13%-4.17%
1 TZS to MRU stats

The performance of TZS to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0149 and a 30 day low of 0.0147. This means the 30 day average was 0.0148. The change for TZS to MRU was -1.13.

The performance of TZS to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0154 and a 90 day low of 0.0147. This means the 90 day average was 0.0150. The change for TZS to MRU was -4.17.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TZS0.01476 MRU
5 TZS0.07378 MRU
10 TZS0.14756 MRU
20 TZS0.29511 MRU
50 TZS0.73779 MRU
100 TZS1.47557 MRU
250 TZS3.68893 MRU
500 TZS7.37785 MRU
1000 TZS14.75570 MRU
2000 TZS29.51140 MRU
5000 TZS73.77850 MRU
10000 TZS147.55700 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MRU67.77060 TZS
5 MRU338.85300 TZS
10 MRU677.70600 TZS
20 MRU1,355.41200 TZS
50 MRU3,388.53000 TZS
100 MRU6,777.06000 TZS
250 MRU16,942.65000 TZS
500 MRU33,885.30000 TZS
1000 MRU67,770.60000 TZS
2000 MRU135,541.20000 TZS
5000 MRU338,853.00000 TZS
10000 MRU677,706.00000 TZS