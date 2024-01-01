Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars today

Convert TZS to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
72.67 lrd

tzs1.000 TZS = L$0.07267 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07360.0748
Low0.07240.0724
Average0.07300.0739
Change-1.24%-2.91%
View full history

1 TZS to LRD stats

The performance of TZS to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0736 and a 30 day low of 0.0724. This means the 30 day average was 0.0730. The change for TZS to LRD was -1.24.

The performance of TZS to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0748 and a 90 day low of 0.0724. This means the 90 day average was 0.0739. The change for TZS to LRD was -2.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.540.78218.32883.7740.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.8263.1710.691
1 CAD0.720.95511.1090.56313.20360.3490.66
1 AUD0.6490.8610.90110.50811.90154.3990.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 TZS0.07267 LRD
5 TZS0.36337 LRD
10 TZS0.72673 LRD
20 TZS1.45347 LRD
50 TZS3.63367 LRD
100 TZS7.26734 LRD
250 TZS18.16835 LRD
500 TZS36.33670 LRD
1000 TZS72.67340 LRD
2000 TZS145.34680 LRD
5000 TZS363.36700 LRD
10000 TZS726.73400 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LRD13.76020 TZS
5 LRD68.80100 TZS
10 LRD137.60200 TZS
20 LRD275.20400 TZS
50 LRD688.01000 TZS
100 LRD1,376.02000 TZS
250 LRD3,440.05000 TZS
500 LRD6,880.10000 TZS
1000 LRD13,760.20000 TZS
2000 LRD27,520.40000 TZS
5000 LRD68,801.00000 TZS
10000 LRD137,602.00000 TZS