500 Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars

Convert TZS to LRD at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
38.09 lrd

1.00000 TZS = 0.07617 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 LRD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.050887.47261.445481.656760.963718.9661
1GBP1.1547311.21335101.0041.669081.913051.1128221.9
1USD0.951650.824165183.24381.37561.576670.917118.0492
1INR0.01143220.009900610.012012910.0165250.01894030.0110170.216823

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 TZS0.07617 LRD
5 TZS0.38086 LRD
10 TZS0.76172 LRD
20 TZS1.52343 LRD
50 TZS3.80858 LRD
100 TZS7.61715 LRD
250 TZS19.04288 LRD
500 TZS38.08575 LRD
1000 TZS76.17150 LRD
2000 TZS152.34300 LRD
5000 TZS380.85750 LRD
10000 TZS761.71500 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LRD13.12830 TZS
5 LRD65.64150 TZS
10 LRD131.28300 TZS
20 LRD262.56600 TZS
50 LRD656.41500 TZS
100 LRD1312.83000 TZS
250 LRD3282.07500 TZS
500 LRD6564.15000 TZS
1000 LRD13128.30000 TZS
2000 LRD26256.60000 TZS
5000 LRD65641.50000 TZS
10000 LRD131283.00000 TZS