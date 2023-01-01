5000 Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars
Convert TZS to LRD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 LRD
|13.12830 TZS
|5 LRD
|65.64150 TZS
|10 LRD
|131.28300 TZS
|20 LRD
|262.56600 TZS
|50 LRD
|656.41500 TZS
|100 LRD
|1312.83000 TZS
|250 LRD
|3282.07500 TZS
|500 LRD
|6564.15000 TZS
|1000 LRD
|13128.30000 TZS
|2000 LRD
|26256.60000 TZS
|5000 LRD
|65641.50000 TZS
|10000 LRD
|131283.00000 TZS