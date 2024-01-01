Tanzanian shillings to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert TZS to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
6,025.37 idr

tzs1.000 TZS = Rp6.025 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
TZS to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.16176.2845
Low6.02546.0254
Average6.07266.1669
Change-2.21%-3.01%
1 TZS to IDR stats

The performance of TZS to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1617 and a 30 day low of 6.0254. This means the 30 day average was 6.0726. The change for TZS to IDR was -2.21.

The performance of TZS to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2845 and a 90 day low of 6.0254. This means the 90 day average was 6.1669. The change for TZS to IDR was -3.01.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TZS6.02537 IDR
5 TZS30.12685 IDR
10 TZS60.25370 IDR
20 TZS120.50740 IDR
50 TZS301.26850 IDR
100 TZS602.53700 IDR
250 TZS1,506.34250 IDR
500 TZS3,012.68500 IDR
1000 TZS6,025.37000 IDR
2000 TZS12,050.74000 IDR
5000 TZS30,126.85000 IDR
10000 TZS60,253.70000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tanzanian Shilling
1 IDR0.16597 TZS
5 IDR0.82983 TZS
10 IDR1.65965 TZS
20 IDR3.31930 TZS
50 IDR8.29825 TZS
100 IDR16.59650 TZS
250 IDR41.49125 TZS
500 IDR82.98250 TZS
1000 IDR165.96500 TZS
2000 IDR331.93000 TZS
5000 IDR829.82500 TZS
10000 IDR1,659.65000 TZS