1 Tanzanian shilling to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert TZS to IDR at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
6.22 idr

1.00000 TZS = 6.21932 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:8 UTC
TZS to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050987.47371.444411.655480.9630518.9394
1GBP1.1553311.21415101.0621.668791.912651.1126521.8815
1USD0.951550.823621183.23691.374451.57530.916418.0221
1INR0.0114320.009894910.012013910.01651250.01892550.01100950.216516

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TZS6.21932 IDR
5 TZS31.09660 IDR
10 TZS62.19320 IDR
20 TZS124.38640 IDR
50 TZS310.96600 IDR
100 TZS621.93200 IDR
250 TZS1554.83000 IDR
500 TZS3109.66000 IDR
1000 TZS6219.32000 IDR
2000 TZS12438.64000 IDR
5000 TZS31096.60000 IDR
10000 TZS62193.20000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tanzanian Shilling
1 IDR0.16079 TZS
5 IDR0.80394 TZS
10 IDR1.60789 TZS
20 IDR3.21578 TZS
50 IDR8.03945 TZS
100 IDR16.07890 TZS
250 IDR40.19725 TZS
500 IDR80.39450 TZS
1000 IDR160.78900 TZS
2000 IDR321.57800 TZS
5000 IDR803.94500 TZS
10000 IDR1607.89000 TZS