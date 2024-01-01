Tanzanian shillings to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert TZS to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
194.74 crc

tzs1.000 TZS = ₡0.1947 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TZS to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TZS to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20220.2035
Low0.19460.1946
Average0.19730.1989
Change-3.67%-1.43%
View full history

1 TZS to CRC stats

The performance of TZS to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2022 and a 30 day low of 0.1946. This means the 30 day average was 0.1973. The change for TZS to CRC was -3.67.

The performance of TZS to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2035 and a 90 day low of 0.1946. This means the 90 day average was 0.1989. The change for TZS to CRC was -1.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.3261.3881.5390.78218.31583.7630.916
1 SGD0.75411.0471.1610.5913.81763.1910.691
1 CAD0.7210.95511.1090.56313.19860.3640.66
1 AUD0.650.8610.90110.50811.89854.4170.595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 TZS0.19474 CRC
5 TZS0.97370 CRC
10 TZS1.94739 CRC
20 TZS3.89478 CRC
50 TZS9.73695 CRC
100 TZS19.47390 CRC
250 TZS48.68475 CRC
500 TZS97.36950 CRC
1000 TZS194.73900 CRC
2000 TZS389.47800 CRC
5000 TZS973.69500 CRC
10000 TZS1,947.39000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CRC5.13509 TZS
5 CRC25.67545 TZS
10 CRC51.35090 TZS
20 CRC102.70180 TZS
50 CRC256.75450 TZS
100 CRC513.50900 TZS
250 CRC1,283.77250 TZS
500 CRC2,567.54500 TZS
1000 CRC5,135.09000 TZS
2000 CRC10,270.18000 TZS
5000 CRC25,675.45000 TZS
10000 CRC51,350.90000 TZS