tzs1.000 TZS = ₪0.001415 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
TZS to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0014
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00140.0014
Change1.44%-1.22%
1 TZS to ILS stats

The performance of TZS to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for TZS to ILS was 1.44.

The performance of TZS to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0014 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for TZS to ILS was -1.22.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TZS0.00141 ILS
5 TZS0.00707 ILS
10 TZS0.01415 ILS
20 TZS0.02829 ILS
50 TZS0.07074 ILS
100 TZS0.14147 ILS
250 TZS0.35368 ILS
500 TZS0.70735 ILS
1000 TZS1.41470 ILS
2000 TZS2.82940 ILS
5000 TZS7.07350 ILS
10000 TZS14.14700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ILS706.86500 TZS
5 ILS3,534.32500 TZS
10 ILS7,068.65000 TZS
20 ILS14,137.30000 TZS
50 ILS35,343.25000 TZS
100 ILS70,686.50000 TZS
250 ILS176,716.25000 TZS
500 ILS353,432.50000 TZS
1000 ILS706,865.00000 TZS
2000 ILS1,413,730.00000 TZS
5000 ILS3,534,325.00000 TZS
10000 ILS7,068,650.00000 TZS