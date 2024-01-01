Tanzanian shillings to Bermudan dollars today

Convert TZS to BMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
0.37 bmd

tzs1.000 TZS = $0.0003719 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
TZS to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-1.74%-3.91%
1 TZS to BMD stats

The performance of TZS to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for TZS to BMD was -1.74.

The performance of TZS to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for TZS to BMD was -3.91.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 TZS0.00037 BMD
5 TZS0.00186 BMD
10 TZS0.00372 BMD
20 TZS0.00744 BMD
50 TZS0.01860 BMD
100 TZS0.03719 BMD
250 TZS0.09298 BMD
500 TZS0.18597 BMD
1000 TZS0.37194 BMD
2000 TZS0.74387 BMD
5000 TZS1.85968 BMD
10000 TZS3.71937 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BMD2,688.63000 TZS
5 BMD13,443.15000 TZS
10 BMD26,886.30000 TZS
20 BMD53,772.60000 TZS
50 BMD134,431.50000 TZS
100 BMD268,863.00000 TZS
250 BMD672,157.50000 TZS
500 BMD1,344,315.00000 TZS
1000 BMD2,688,630.00000 TZS
2000 BMD5,377,260.00000 TZS
5000 BMD13,443,150.00000 TZS
10000 BMD26,886,300.00000 TZS