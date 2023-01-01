5 Tanzanian shillings to Bermudan dollars

Convert TZS to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.00 bmd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00040 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:14 UTC
TZS to BMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BMD
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bermudan Dollar
1 TZS0.00040 BMD
5 TZS0.00199 BMD
10 TZS0.00398 BMD
20 TZS0.00797 BMD
50 TZS0.01992 BMD
100 TZS0.03985 BMD
250 TZS0.09962 BMD
500 TZS0.19924 BMD
1000 TZS0.39849 BMD
2000 TZS0.79697 BMD
5000 TZS1.99243 BMD
10000 TZS3.98486 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BMD2509.50000 TZS
5 BMD12547.50000 TZS
10 BMD25095.00000 TZS
20 BMD50190.00000 TZS
50 BMD125475.00000 TZS
100 BMD250950.00000 TZS
250 BMD627375.00000 TZS
500 BMD1254750.00000 TZS
1000 BMD2509500.00000 TZS
2000 BMD5019000.00000 TZS
5000 BMD12547500.00000 TZS
10000 BMD25095000.00000 TZS