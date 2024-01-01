Tanzanian Shilling (TZS)

Currency name

Tanzanian Shilling

tzs

TZS exchange rates

 USD SGD CAD AUD GBP ZAR INR EUR
From TZS0.00039 0.00053 0.00053 0.00060 0.00031 0.00743 0.03259 0.00036
To TZS2547.23000 1897.02000 1876.62000 1663.98000 3240.97000 134.65600 30.68030 2768.71000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Tanzanian shilling Exchange Rates