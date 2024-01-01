Tanzanian Shilling (TZS)
Currency name
Tanzanian Shilling
Currency symbol
tzs
TZS exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|CAD
|AUD
|GBP
|ZAR
|INR
|EUR
|From TZS
|0.00039
|0.00053
|0.00053
|0.00060
|0.00031
|0.00743
|0.03259
|0.00036
|To TZS
|2547.23000
|1897.02000
|1876.62000
|1663.98000
|3240.97000
|134.65600
|30.68030
|2768.71000
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.