Tanzanian Shilling (TZS)

Currency name

Tanzanian Shilling

tzs

TZS exchange rates

 USD SGD CAD AUD GBP ZAR INR EUR
From TZS0.00040 0.00054 0.00055 0.00062 0.00032 0.00733 0.03331 0.00037
To TZS2498.00000 1856.21000 1818.05000 1621.45000 3110.01000 136.38100 30.01770 2720.07000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Tanzanian shilling Exchange Rates