Tanzanian shillings to Cambodian riels today

Convert TZS to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
1,527.54 khr

tzs1.000 TZS = ៛1.528 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
TZS to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.55921.5789
Low1.52341.5234
Average1.53861.5601
Change-2.03%-3.13%
1 TZS to KHR stats

The performance of TZS to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5592 and a 30 day low of 1.5234. This means the 30 day average was 1.5386. The change for TZS to KHR was -2.03.

The performance of TZS to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5789 and a 90 day low of 1.5234. This means the 90 day average was 1.5601. The change for TZS to KHR was -3.13.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 TZS1.52754 KHR
5 TZS7.63770 KHR
10 TZS15.27540 KHR
20 TZS30.55080 KHR
50 TZS76.37700 KHR
100 TZS152.75400 KHR
250 TZS381.88500 KHR
500 TZS763.77000 KHR
1000 TZS1,527.54000 KHR
2000 TZS3,055.08000 KHR
5000 TZS7,637.70000 KHR
10000 TZS15,275.40000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KHR0.65465 TZS
5 KHR3.27323 TZS
10 KHR6.54646 TZS
20 KHR13.09292 TZS
50 KHR32.73230 TZS
100 KHR65.46460 TZS
250 KHR163.66150 TZS
500 KHR327.32300 TZS
1000 KHR654.64600 TZS
2000 KHR1,309.29200 TZS
5000 KHR3,273.23000 TZS
10000 KHR6,546.46000 TZS