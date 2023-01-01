50 Tanzanian shillings to Cambodian riels

Convert TZS to KHR at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
82.29 khr

1.00000 TZS = 1.64571 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:10 UTC
TZS to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.0506587.45731.444641.656520.9637518.9726
1GBP1.1556711.21415101.0671.669461.914311.1137821.9251
1USD0.951750.823621183.24111.3751.576670.917318.058
1INR0.01143420.009894410.012013310.01651830.01894090.01101980.216936

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 TZS1.64571 KHR
5 TZS8.22855 KHR
10 TZS16.45710 KHR
20 TZS32.91420 KHR
50 TZS82.28550 KHR
100 TZS164.57100 KHR
250 TZS411.42750 KHR
500 TZS822.85500 KHR
1000 TZS1645.71000 KHR
2000 TZS3291.42000 KHR
5000 TZS8228.55000 KHR
10000 TZS16457.10000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KHR0.60764 TZS
5 KHR3.03821 TZS
10 KHR6.07641 TZS
20 KHR12.15282 TZS
50 KHR30.38205 TZS
100 KHR60.76410 TZS
250 KHR151.91025 TZS
500 KHR303.82050 TZS
1000 KHR607.64100 TZS
2000 KHR1215.28200 TZS
5000 KHR3038.20500 TZS
10000 KHR6076.41000 TZS