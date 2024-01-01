Tanzanian shillings to Albanian leks today

Convert TZS to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
34.12 all

tzs1.000 TZS = Lek0.03412 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:31
TZS to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TZS to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03510.0363
Low0.03410.0341
Average0.03460.0353
Change-2.57%-5.92%
1 TZS to ALL stats

The performance of TZS to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0351 and a 30 day low of 0.0341. This means the 30 day average was 0.0346. The change for TZS to ALL was -2.57.

The performance of TZS to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0363 and a 90 day low of 0.0341. This means the 90 day average was 0.0353. The change for TZS to ALL was -5.92.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 TZS0.03412 ALL
5 TZS0.17058 ALL
10 TZS0.34117 ALL
20 TZS0.68233 ALL
50 TZS1.70583 ALL
100 TZS3.41166 ALL
250 TZS8.52915 ALL
500 TZS17.05830 ALL
1000 TZS34.11660 ALL
2000 TZS68.23320 ALL
5000 TZS170.58300 ALL
10000 TZS341.16600 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ALL29.31120 TZS
5 ALL146.55600 TZS
10 ALL293.11200 TZS
20 ALL586.22400 TZS
50 ALL1,465.56000 TZS
100 ALL2,931.12000 TZS
250 ALL7,327.80000 TZS
500 ALL14,655.60000 TZS
1000 ALL29,311.20000 TZS
2000 ALL58,622.40000 TZS
5000 ALL146,556.00000 TZS
10000 ALL293,112.00000 TZS