1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Albanian leks

Convert TZS to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
40.10 all

1.00000 TZS = 0.04010 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:56 UTC
TZS to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 ALL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 TZS0.04010 ALL
5 TZS0.20052 ALL
10 TZS0.40104 ALL
20 TZS0.80209 ALL
50 TZS2.00522 ALL
100 TZS4.01044 ALL
250 TZS10.02610 ALL
500 TZS20.05220 ALL
1000 TZS40.10440 ALL
2000 TZS80.20880 ALL
5000 TZS200.52200 ALL
10000 TZS401.04400 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ALL24.93490 TZS
5 ALL124.67450 TZS
10 ALL249.34900 TZS
20 ALL498.69800 TZS
50 ALL1246.74500 TZS
100 ALL2493.49000 TZS
250 ALL6233.72500 TZS
500 ALL12467.45000 TZS
1000 ALL24934.90000 TZS
2000 ALL49869.80000 TZS
5000 ALL124674.50000 TZS
10000 ALL249349.00000 TZS